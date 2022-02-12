StockNews.com Upgrades EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

EOG has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EOG Resources from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $127.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $104.86.

Shares of EOG opened at $116.75 on Tuesday. EOG Resources has a 1-year low of $59.03 and a 1-year high of $116.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.80.

EOG Resources declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy exploration company to buy up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total transaction of $375,975.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael T. Kerr purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $86.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,300,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trust Investment Advisors grew its stake in EOG Resources by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 5,201 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,547 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 13,890 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,334 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

