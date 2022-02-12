CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) PT Raised to $265.00 at Raymond James

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) had its price target lifted by analysts at Raymond James from $240.00 to $265.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 9.94% from the company’s previous close.

CME has been the subject of several other reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $254.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $230.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $254.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.00.

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $241.03 on Thursday. CME Group has a 52-week low of $182.11 and a 52-week high of $256.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.54. The firm has a market cap of $86.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.44.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 52.47% and a return on equity of 8.60%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.84, for a total transaction of $1,020,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total value of $115,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CME. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 3,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in CME Group by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CME Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

