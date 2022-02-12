STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $34.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.95% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate (STORE properties). The Company provides net-lease solutions principally to middle-market and larger companies that own STORE Properties. It invests in single-tenant real estate such as chain restaurants, supermarkets, health clubs, and education, retail, service, and distribution facilities. STORE Capital Corporation is based in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

STOR has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of STORE Capital in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

STOR stock opened at $30.37 on Thursday. STORE Capital has a 1 year low of $29.52 and a 1 year high of $37.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.85 and its 200-day moving average is $33.98.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of STORE Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of STORE Capital during the third quarter worth $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in STORE Capital by 49.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of STORE Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in STORE Capital by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

