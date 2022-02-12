Velocys (LON:VLS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Velocys (LON:VLS)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Velocys stock opened at GBX 6.10 ($0.08) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 7.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 6.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.43, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 5.54. Velocys has a 1-year low of GBX 3.78 ($0.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 17.94 ($0.24). The stock has a market cap of £85.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.63.

Velocys Company Profile

Velocys plc operates as a sustainable fuels technology company. It designs, develops, and licenses its Fischer-Tropsch technology for the generation of clean, low carbon, synthetic drop-in aviation and road transport fuel from municipal solid waste and residual woody biomass plants. The company has a collaboration with British Airways and Shell for the development of a waste-to-jet-fuel project in the United Kingdom.

