Velocys (LON:VLS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Velocys (LON:VLS)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.
Velocys stock opened at GBX 6.10 ($0.08) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 7.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 6.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.43, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 5.54. Velocys has a 1-year low of GBX 3.78 ($0.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 17.94 ($0.24). The stock has a market cap of £85.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.63.
Velocys Company Profile
Further Reading
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
- 3 Brawny International Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Velocys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velocys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.