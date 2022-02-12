Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) PT Set at €165.00 by Barclays

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) received a €165.00 ($189.66) price target from research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($160.92) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €184.00 ($211.49) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €190.00 ($218.39) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €165.00 ($189.66) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €180.00 ($206.90) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €165.04 ($189.70).

Get Deutsche Börse alerts:

Shares of Deutsche Börse stock opened at €157.70 ($181.26) on Thursday. Deutsche Börse has a 1-year low of €130.10 ($149.54) and a 1-year high of €163.35 ($187.76). The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €149.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €146.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.