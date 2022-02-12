Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Sets New 12-Month High on Strong Earnings

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $76.93 and last traded at $76.15, with a volume of 279 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.47.

The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.12. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 16.24%.

Get Monarch Casino & Resort alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $83.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,073,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,888,000 after acquiring an additional 53,121 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 919,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,005,000 after purchasing an additional 13,594 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 862,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,047,000 after purchasing an additional 51,921 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 592,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,660,000 after purchasing an additional 8,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 437,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,927,000 after purchasing an additional 21,613 shares in the last quarter. 63.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

About Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space; guest rooms; food outlets; espresso and pastry bars; health spa and salon; retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise; family entertainment centre; banquet, convention and meeting room space.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.