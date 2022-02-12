LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $69.00 to $63.00. The stock had previously closed at $44.43, but opened at $42.42. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. LiveRamp shares last traded at $44.41, with a volume of 514 shares trading hands.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of LiveRamp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LiveRamp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in LiveRamp by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in LiveRamp by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in LiveRamp by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in LiveRamp by 186.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in LiveRamp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -84.06 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.21.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 6.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

LiveRamp Company Profile (NYSE:RAMP)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

