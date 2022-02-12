MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Trading Down 4.2% After Earnings Miss

MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) shares traded down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $27.34 and last traded at $27.81. 3,697 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 955,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.02.

The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.11). MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.79.

About MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.