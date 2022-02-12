AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.500-$11.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $10.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.30 billion-$12.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.89 billion.AGCO also updated its FY22 guidance to $11.50 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded AGCO from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on AGCO from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded AGCO from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on AGCO from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded AGCO from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $152.17.

Shares of AGCO traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $128.12. 903,936 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 698,898. AGCO has a 1-year low of $108.56 and a 1-year high of $158.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.58 and a 200 day moving average of $124.92.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $1.31. AGCO had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AGCO will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.08%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AGCO stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 75.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

