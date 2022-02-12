Financial Contrast: First National (NASDAQ:FXNC) versus First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

First National (NASDAQ:FXNC) and First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for First National and First Business Financial Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First National 0 1 0 0 2.00 First Business Financial Services 0 1 1 0 2.50

First National currently has a consensus target price of $51.00, indicating a potential upside of 130.67%. First Business Financial Services has a consensus target price of $34.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.92%. Given First National’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe First National is more favorable than First Business Financial Services.

Profitability

This table compares First National and First Business Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First National 21.89% 10.66% 0.91% First Business Financial Services 28.81% 16.22% 1.33%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First National and First Business Financial Services’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First National $47.32 million 2.91 $8.86 million $1.92 11.52 First Business Financial Services $124.10 million 2.28 $35.76 million $4.15 8.12

First Business Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than First National. First Business Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First National, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

First National has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Business Financial Services has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

First National pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. First Business Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.79 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. First National pays out 25.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Business Financial Services pays out 19.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First National has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years and First Business Financial Services has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years. First Business Financial Services is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.9% of First National shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.8% of First Business Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.7% of First National shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of First Business Financial Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

First Business Financial Services beats First National on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First National

First National Corp. (Virginia) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services through its subsidiary, First Bank. The firm offers savings, checking, mortgage lending, home equity, treasury management, construction loan, commercial mortgage, and rental properties. The company was founded on September 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Strasburg, VA.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

