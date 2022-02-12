Zacks: Analysts Expect Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.08 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) to announce $3.08 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.18 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.98 billion. Casey’s General Stores reported sales of $2.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will report full-year sales of $12.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.22 billion to $12.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $13.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.59 billion to $13.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Casey’s General Stores.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.34). Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis.

CASY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $264.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.00.

CASY stock opened at $181.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $190.91 and its 200-day moving average is $193.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Casey’s General Stores has a 1 year low of $180.39 and a 1 year high of $229.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.63%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,795,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 334,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,025,000 after buying an additional 168,802 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 450.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 177,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,473,000 after purchasing an additional 145,379 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 13.3% in the third quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 956,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,900,000 after purchasing an additional 112,643 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the third quarter worth about $20,541,000. 83.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Casey’s General Stores (CASY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.