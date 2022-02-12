TELUS (NYSE:TU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Dividend Announcement

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. Approximately 116,706 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 1,364,524 shares.The stock last traded at $24.85 and had previously closed at $24.51.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.258 per share. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.84%.

TU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on TELUS from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC boosted their target price on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.50 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lowered TELUS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TD Securities boosted their target price on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.21.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $33.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.69.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). TELUS had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TELUS Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in TELUS by 61.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 339,597 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,578,000 after purchasing an additional 128,989 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of TELUS during the 2nd quarter worth about $141,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TELUS during the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,595,144 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $349,800,000 after acquiring an additional 151,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,118,382 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $24,975,000 after acquiring an additional 129,291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.19% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

