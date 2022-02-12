Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Patria Investments Limited is a private markets investment firms principally in Latin America. It offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds and real estate and credit funds. Patria Investments Limited is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands. “

Get Patria Investments alerts:

Shares of Patria Investments stock opened at $17.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $910.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.62 and its 200 day moving average is $16.75. Patria Investments has a twelve month low of $13.40 and a twelve month high of $23.28.

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Patria Investments had a net margin of 56.78% and a return on equity of 42.85%. The company had revenue of $39.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.39 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Patria Investments will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAX. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Patria Investments during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,369,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Patria Investments in the second quarter worth $22,089,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Patria Investments in the fourth quarter worth $15,397,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Patria Investments by 40.4% in the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,609,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,981,000 after purchasing an additional 750,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Patria Investments by 22.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,813,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,200,000 after purchasing an additional 706,884 shares in the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patria Investments Company Profile

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Patria Investments (PAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Patria Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patria Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.