Zacks: Brokerages Expect Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $23.85 Billion

Analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) will announce sales of $23.85 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Johnson & Johnson’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $24.10 billion and the lowest is $23.52 billion. Johnson & Johnson posted sales of $22.32 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will report full year sales of $99.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $99.05 billion to $99.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $102.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $100.48 billion to $104.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Johnson & Johnson.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 22.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JNJ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.17.

Shares of JNJ opened at $167.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $169.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.50. The company has a market capitalization of $441.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.34. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $151.47 and a fifty-two week high of $179.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.29%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,806,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Innovative Portfolios lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marotta Asset Management lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

