HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

HireRight (NYSE:HRT) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HRT. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of HireRight in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of HireRight in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of HireRight in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of HireRight in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of HireRight in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

Get HireRight alerts:

HireRight stock opened at $13.47 on Thursday. HireRight has a 52 week low of $11.94 and a 52 week high of $19.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.39.

HireRight (NYSE:HRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $204.98 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HRT. Searle & CO. acquired a new position in HireRight in the 4th quarter worth $568,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in HireRight in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in HireRight in the 4th quarter worth $12,839,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in HireRight in the 4th quarter worth $13,045,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in HireRight in the 4th quarter worth $251,000.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HireRight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HireRight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.