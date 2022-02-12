Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) Short Interest Down 84.0% in January

Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 84.0% from the January 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 609,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of WMLLF stock opened at $0.20 on Friday. Wealth Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $49.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.36.

Get Wealth Minerals alerts:

Wealth Minerals Company Profile

Wealth Minerals Ltd. is a junior mineral resource exploration company, which focuses on the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties primarily prospective for lithium, precious metals and copper. It holds interest in Atacama Salar, Ollague, Valsequillo, Coronado and Kootenay projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wealth Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wealth Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.