Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Micro Focus International plc is an infrastructure software company which develops, sells and supports software products and solutions. The Company’s products include Access Manager, Access Review, AccuRev, AccuSync, Acu4GL, AcuBench, ACUCOBOL-GT, AcuConnect, AcuServer, AcuSQL, AcuXDBC, Aegis, AppManager, Artix, Atlas, Business Continuity Clustering, Caliber, Client for Windows, Cloud Manager and CloudAccess. It principally serves federal, airlines and healthcare industries. The company operates primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, Japan and internationally. Micro Focus International plc is headquartered in Newbury, the United Kingdom. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Micro Focus International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Investec upgraded Micro Focus International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

MFGP stock opened at $5.97 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.43. Micro Focus International has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $8.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MFGP. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Micro Focus International by 77.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 22,970 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Micro Focus International by 27.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 7,474 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Micro Focus International by 135.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 428,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after buying an additional 246,511 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in Micro Focus International by 106.1% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 497,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after buying an additional 255,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VIEX Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Micro Focus International in the second quarter valued at about $519,000. Institutional investors own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Micro Focus International Plc engages in the management of mature infrastructure software assets to organizations leverage value from their investments in IT infrastructure and business applications. It operates through the following segments: Micro Focus Product Portfolio and SUSE Product Portfolio.

