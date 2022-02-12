Short Interest in Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF) Expands By 1,885.7%

Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, an increase of 1,885.7% from the January 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 241,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

VSQTF stock opened at $0.20 on Friday. Victory Square Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.24 and its 200-day moving average is $0.32.

Get Victory Square Technologies alerts:

About Victory Square Technologies

Victory Square Technologies Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, acquisition and invests in startups, and provides the senior leadership and resources needed to growth. Through its portfolio companies it focuses on technologies in blockchain, machine learning, artificial intelligence, and virtual reality/augmented reality, finance, health, real estate, insurance, mobile gaming, film, esports, cannabis, sports betting, and education.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Square Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Square Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.