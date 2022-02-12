Short Interest in Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF) Expands By 1,885.7%

Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, an increase of 1,885.7% from the January 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 241,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
VSQTF stock opened at $0.20 on Friday. Victory Square Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.24 and its 200-day moving average is $0.32.
About Victory Square Technologies
