Robert W. Baird Upgrades Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) to “Outperform”

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) was upgraded by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $200.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 42.58% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AMBA. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $137.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $150.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ambarella in a report on Sunday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ambarella presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.20.

NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $140.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.00 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.74. Ambarella has a 12 month low of $82.59 and a 12 month high of $227.59.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $92.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.35 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ambarella will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.97, for a total value of $84,407.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chan W. Lee sold 2,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.69, for a total value of $541,073.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,268 shares of company stock worth $9,318,777 over the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 585.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Ambarella by 93.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Ambarella during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Ambarella by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Ambarella during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. 75.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

