The Yokohama Rubber Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:YORUY) Short Interest Update

The Yokohama Rubber Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:YORUY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Yokohama Rubber stock opened at $14.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.58. Yokohama Rubber has a 1 year low of $14.74 and a 1 year high of $16.17.
Yokohama Rubber Company Profile
