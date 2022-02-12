Desjardins Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM)

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM) – Research analysts at Desjardins boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Bsr Reit in a report issued on Tuesday, February 8th. Desjardins analyst K. Stanley now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.73. Desjardins also issued estimates for Bsr Reit’s FY2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$2.39. The business had revenue of C$39.92 million for the quarter.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bsr Reit in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.042 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th.

