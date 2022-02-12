Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HST)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) – Analysts at Capital One Financial issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 8th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin expects that the company will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the year. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. TheStreet raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Compass Point raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.35.

NASDAQ HST opened at $18.06 on Friday. Host Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $14.53 and a twelve month high of $19.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 12.04 and a current ratio of 12.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of -31.68 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.79.

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 7,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $121,936.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HST. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 19.3% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 78.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

