Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) Insider Adrian Hennah Buys 4,000 Shares

Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) insider Adrian Hennah bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,763 ($50.89) per share, with a total value of £150,520 ($203,542.93).
ULVR stock opened at GBX 3,914.50 ($52.93) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £100.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,889.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,944.91. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,450 ($46.65) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,388 ($59.34). The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.54.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a GBX 36.02 ($0.49) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 0.94%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous dividend of $35.98. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.98%.
About Unilever
Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.
