Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) Insider Adrian Hennah Buys 4,000 Shares

Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) insider Adrian Hennah bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,763 ($50.89) per share, with a total value of £150,520 ($203,542.93).

ULVR stock opened at GBX 3,914.50 ($52.93) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £100.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,889.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,944.91. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,450 ($46.65) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,388 ($59.34). The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.54.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a GBX 36.02 ($0.49) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 0.94%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous dividend of $35.98. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.98%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,600 ($62.20) target price on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Unilever from GBX 4,100 ($55.44) to GBX 4,000 ($54.09) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($60.85) price target on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,700 ($63.56) price target on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,183.33 ($56.57).

Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

