Anne Ewing Purchases 7,500 Shares of Chrysalis Investments Limited (LON:CHRY) Stock

Chrysalis Investments Limited (LON:CHRY) insider Anne Ewing acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 184 ($2.49) per share, with a total value of £13,800 ($18,661.26).

Shares of CHRY stock opened at GBX 193 ($2.61) on Friday. Chrysalis Investments Limited has a 1 year low of GBX 177.70 ($2.40) and a 1 year high of GBX 279.43 ($3.78). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 216.12 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 240.05.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.92) price objective on shares of Chrysalis Investments in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

Chrysalis Investments Limited is based in Guernsey, United Kingdom.

