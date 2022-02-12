Safran SA Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.76 Per Share (OTCMKTS:SAFRY)

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Safran in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lemarie expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Safran’s FY2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

SAFRY has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Safran from €150.00 ($172.41) to €140.00 ($160.92) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Safran from €134.00 ($154.02) to €130.00 ($149.43) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Safran from €145.00 ($166.67) to €137.00 ($157.47) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Safran from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Safran from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Safran currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.50.

SAFRY stock opened at $32.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.57. Safran has a 1-year low of $27.58 and a 1-year high of $38.35.

About Safran

Safran SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft, defense and communication equipment and technologies. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, Defense & Aerosystems and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, tactical missiles and drones.

