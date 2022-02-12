FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Yamana Gold Inc. Issued By Cormark (TSE:YRI)

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) – Stock analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Yamana Gold in a research note issued on Thursday, February 10th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.36. Cormark also issued estimates for Yamana Gold’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.25 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$560.00 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Wednesday. CSFB set a C$5.25 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold to C$6.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$57.66.

Shares of TSE YRI opened at C$5.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$5.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.07. Yamana Gold has a 52-week low of C$4.78 and a 52-week high of C$6.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$5.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.26.

In other Yamana Gold news, Director Peter Marrone sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.22, for a total value of C$522,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,092,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,920,824.64.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

