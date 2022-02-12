The Alumasc Group plc (LON:ALU) Insider Acquires £1,478.22 in Stock

The Alumasc Group plc (LON:ALU) insider Michael Leaf acquired 694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 213 ($2.88) per share, with a total value of £1,478.22 ($1,998.95).

ALU opened at GBX 222.50 ($3.01) on Friday. The Alumasc Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 155 ($2.10) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 288.16 ($3.90). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.93, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 223.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 231.97. The stock has a market capitalization of £80.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79.

Get The Alumasc Group alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.35 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. The Alumasc Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.25%.

The Alumasc Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells building products, systems, and solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Middle East, the Far East, and internationally. It offers integrated roofing and walling solutions, including solar shading, architectural screening, and balcony and balustrading systems; water management solutions to manage and attenuate water; and housebuilding products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Alumasc Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Alumasc Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.