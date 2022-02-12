BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Insider Murray Auchincloss Purchases 90 Shares

BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) insider Murray Auchincloss bought 90 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 410 ($5.54) per share, for a total transaction of £369 ($498.99).

BP stock opened at GBX 417.20 ($5.64) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.48. The firm has a market capitalization of £82.04 billion and a PE ratio of 17.11. BP p.l.c. has a 1-year low of GBX 254 ($3.43) and a 1-year high of GBX 418 ($5.65). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 363.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 337.34.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on BP from GBX 450 ($6.09) to GBX 475 ($6.42) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.47) target price on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 401 ($5.42) target price on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on BP from GBX 590 ($7.98) to GBX 600 ($8.11) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.75) price objective on shares of BP in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 446.11 ($6.03).

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

