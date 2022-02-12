BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Insider Murray Auchincloss Purchases 90 Shares

BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) insider Murray Auchincloss bought 90 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 410 ($5.54) per share, for a total transaction of £369 ($498.99).
BP stock opened at GBX 417.20 ($5.64) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.48. The firm has a market capitalization of £82.04 billion and a PE ratio of 17.11. BP p.l.c. has a 1-year low of GBX 254 ($3.43) and a 1-year high of GBX 418 ($5.65). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 363.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 337.34.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.
BP Company Profile
BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.
