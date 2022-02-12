Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) Insider Jez K. Maiden Acquires 2 Shares of Stock

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) insider Jez K. Maiden purchased 2 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 7,394 ($99.99) per share, with a total value of £147.88 ($199.97).

CRDA stock opened at GBX 7,298 ($98.69) on Friday. Croda International Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 6,032 ($81.57) and a 1-year high of £105.05 ($142.06). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 9,048.68 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 9,039.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.34, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.12.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CRDA shares. Barclays upped their target price on Croda International from GBX 8,500 ($114.94) to GBX 8,700 ($117.65) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Friday, November 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,400 ($127.11) target price on shares of Croda International in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup downgraded Croda International to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 9,400 ($127.11) target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 8,575 ($115.96).

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

