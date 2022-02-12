UBS Group Analysts Give BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) a €69.60 Price Target

UBS Group set a €69.60 ($80.00) target price on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BNP. Jefferies Financial Group set a €79.00 ($90.80) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €74.00 ($85.06) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($86.21) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €75.00 ($86.21) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €72.00 ($82.76) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Monday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BNP Paribas currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €70.22 ($80.71).

Get BNP Paribas alerts:

EPA BNP opened at €64.90 ($74.60) on Tuesday. BNP Paribas has a 52 week low of €57.24 ($65.79) and a 52 week high of €69.17 ($79.51). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €61.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €57.68.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.