Reviewing Graham (NYSE:GHC) and Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA)

Graham (NYSE:GHC) and Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Graham and Vasta Platform, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Graham 0 0 0 0 N/A Vasta Platform 0 1 2 0 2.67

Vasta Platform has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 130.26%. Given Vasta Platform’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vasta Platform is more favorable than Graham.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Graham and Vasta Platform’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Graham $2.89 billion 1.02 $300.36 million $100.67 5.93 Vasta Platform $193.68 million 2.61 -$8.86 million N/A N/A

Graham has higher revenue and earnings than Vasta Platform.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.7% of Graham shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.7% of Vasta Platform shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.7% of Graham shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Graham and Vasta Platform’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Graham 16.22% 8.33% 4.95% Vasta Platform N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Graham has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vasta Platform has a beta of 2.05, suggesting that its stock price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Graham beats Vasta Platform on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Graham

Graham Holdings Co. engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education, Television Broadcasting, Manufacturing, Healthcare, SocialCode, and Other Businesses. The Education segment includes professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S. and English-language programs provided by Kaplan, Inc. The Television Broadcasting segment conducts operations through seven television stations serving the Detroit, Houston, San Antonio, Orlando, Jacksonville, and Roanoke television markets. The Manufacturing segment focuses on the manufacturing operations of Hoover Treated Wood Products, Inc., a supplier of pressure impregnated kiln-dried lumber and plywood products for fire retardant and preservative applications, Dekko, a manufacturer of electrical workspace solutions, architectural lighting and electrical components and assemblies, Joyce/Dayton Corp., a manufacturer of screw jacks and other linear motion systems, and Forney, a global supplier of products and systems that control and monitor combustion processes in electric utility and industrial applications. The Healthcare segment encompasses hom

About Vasta Platform

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services. The Digital Platform segment provides physical and digital e-commerce platform, and other digital services. As of March 31, 2020, its network of business-to-business customers consisted of 4,167 partner schools; and enrolled students included 1,311 thousand. The company also sells textbooks, as well as operates an e-commerce channel for the sale of educational content, such as textbooks, school materials, stationery, and others; and offers university admission preparatory exam courses. It serves various stakeholders, including students, parents, educators, administrators, and private school owners. The company was founded in 1966 and is based in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.

