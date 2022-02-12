Financial Survey: LATAM Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ) vs. Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC)

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) and LATAM Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Frontier Group and LATAM Airlines Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Frontier Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A LATAM Airlines Group $3.92 billion 0.06 -$4.55 billion ($4.72) -0.09

Frontier Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LATAM Airlines Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Frontier Group and LATAM Airlines Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Frontier Group 0 0 11 0 3.00 LATAM Airlines Group 1 1 0 0 1.50

Frontier Group currently has a consensus target price of $21.36, indicating a potential upside of 56.49%. Given Frontier Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Frontier Group is more favorable than LATAM Airlines Group.

Profitability

This table compares Frontier Group and LATAM Airlines Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frontier Group N/A N/A N/A LATAM Airlines Group -76.03% N/A -18.61%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.8% of Frontier Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.4% of LATAM Airlines Group shares are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of LATAM Airlines Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Frontier Group beats LATAM Airlines Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Frontier Group

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

About LATAM Airlines Group

LATAM Airlines Group SA is holding company, which engages in the provision of passenger air transportation and cargo services. The Air Transportation segment corresponds to the route network for air transport. The Multiplus Coalition and Loyalty Program segment offers a coalition system, interrelated among its members, along with being a government entity with a separately business and not directly related to air transport. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Las Condes, Chile.

