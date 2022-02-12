Alexander’s (ALX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.29 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alexander’s stock opened at $258.95 on Friday. Alexander’s has a fifty-two week low of $246.15 and a fifty-two week high of $308.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 11.72 and a current ratio of 11.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $260.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 0.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.95%. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.35%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ALX shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Alexander’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alexander’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALX. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Alexander’s by 181.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Alexander’s by 238.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexander’s by 235.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Alexander’s by 142.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Alexander’s by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. 34.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alexander’s, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

