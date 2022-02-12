$4.20 Billion in Sales Expected for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) This Quarter

Analysts expect Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) to announce sales of $4.20 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Stryker’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.24 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.16 billion. Stryker posted sales of $3.95 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stryker will report full year sales of $18.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.07 billion to $18.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $19.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.40 billion to $19.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Stryker.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). Stryker had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

SYK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $301.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.83.

Stryker stock opened at $251.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $94.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.30, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. Stryker has a one year low of $227.84 and a one year high of $281.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $259.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.36%.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $721,696.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 73.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

