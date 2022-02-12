Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Lowered to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Edgewell Personal Care from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered Edgewell Personal Care from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.88.

Shares of EPC opened at $36.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1 year low of $29.87 and a 1 year high of $51.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.10.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $463.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.30%.

In other Edgewell Personal Care news, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $311,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 11,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total value of $518,928.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,864 shares of company stock worth $1,056,108. 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 908,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,534,000 after acquiring an additional 5,048 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,297,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,295,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 668,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,576,000 after acquiring an additional 7,405 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 399,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,266,000 after acquiring an additional 76,841 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

