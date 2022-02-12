Amkor Technology (AMKR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of AMKR stock opened at $20.90 on Friday. Amkor Technology has a one year low of $18.04 and a one year high of $29.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.85%.

Separately, Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

In other news, EVP John Charles Stone sold 9,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $234,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $583,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,375 shares of company stock valued at $2,098,025 in the last three months. Company insiders own 58.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Amkor Technology stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 231.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,257,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 878,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.51% of Amkor Technology worth $29,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 38.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

