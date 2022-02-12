Kelly Services (KELYA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kelly Services had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 2.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Kelly Services to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of Kelly Services stock opened at $17.25 on Friday. Kelly Services has a 52-week low of $15.89 and a 52-week high of $26.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.97. The firm has a market cap of $679.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.10.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Kelly Services by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Kelly Services by 3.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Kelly Services by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 10,070 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kelly Services by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 616,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,334,000 after acquiring an additional 10,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kelly Services by 54.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 15,804 shares in the last quarter. 69.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.
Kelly Services Company Profile
Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.
