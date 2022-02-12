Kelly Services (KELYA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kelly Services had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 2.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Kelly Services to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Kelly Services alerts:

Shares of Kelly Services stock opened at $17.25 on Friday. Kelly Services has a 52-week low of $15.89 and a 52-week high of $26.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.97. The firm has a market cap of $679.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.10.

In other Kelly Services news, Director Jane E. Dutton sold 2,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total transaction of $51,539.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Donald R. Parfet purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.66 per share, for a total transaction of $88,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 9,824 shares of company stock worth $171,291 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Kelly Services by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Kelly Services by 3.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Kelly Services by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 10,070 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kelly Services by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 616,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,334,000 after acquiring an additional 10,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kelly Services by 54.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 15,804 shares in the last quarter. 69.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.