Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Upgraded to “B-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Teradata (NYSE:TDC) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Teradata from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Teradata from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Teradata from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Teradata from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Teradata from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.00.
NYSE TDC opened at $50.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.19. Teradata has a twelve month low of $37.05 and a twelve month high of $59.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.69, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.14.
In other Teradata news, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 4,000 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total transaction of $181,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Todd Cione sold 47,074 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total value of $2,000,174.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 32,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,615,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,637,000 after purchasing an additional 92,327 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradata in the 4th quarter worth approximately $743,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 283,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,048,000 after purchasing an additional 63,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 1,125.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 22,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 20,315 shares in the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Teradata Company Profile
Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
