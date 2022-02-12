Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Upgraded to “B-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Teradata (NYSE:TDC) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Teradata from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Teradata from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Teradata from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Teradata from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Teradata from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.00.

NYSE TDC opened at $50.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.19. Teradata has a twelve month low of $37.05 and a twelve month high of $59.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.69, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.14.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.30. Teradata had a return on equity of 39.29% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $475.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Teradata will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teradata news, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 4,000 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total transaction of $181,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Todd Cione sold 47,074 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total value of $2,000,174.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 32,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,615,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,637,000 after purchasing an additional 92,327 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradata in the 4th quarter worth approximately $743,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 283,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,048,000 after purchasing an additional 63,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 1,125.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 22,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 20,315 shares in the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

