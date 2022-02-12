Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.68 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) to announce $1.68 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Diamondback Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.53 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.95 billion. Diamondback Energy posted sales of $769.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 118.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will report full-year sales of $6.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.42 billion to $6.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $7.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.08 billion to $7.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Diamondback Energy.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank cut Diamondback Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.85.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $135.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.06. The company has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.61, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73. Diamondback Energy has a fifty-two week low of $63.05 and a fifty-two week high of $136.55.

In other news, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $1,149,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Daniel N. Wesson sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $260,352.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,131 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 25,609 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 14,455 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.2% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 8,145 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,299 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

