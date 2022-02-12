Amtech Systems (ASYS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Amtech Systems has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $24.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. Amtech Systems had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.80%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, analysts expect Amtech Systems to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Amtech Systems stock opened at $8.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.65 million, a PE ratio of 76.92 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.64. Amtech Systems has a 52-week low of $7.81 and a 52-week high of $15.78.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amtech Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

In related news, Director Robert M. Averick purchased 12,500 shares of Amtech Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.66 per share, for a total transaction of $133,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Amtech Systems stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Amtech Systems were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 47.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amtech Systems, Inc is a global manufacturer of capital equipment. It focuses on thermal processing, wafer polishing, and related consumables used in fabricating semiconductor devices, such as silicon carbide and silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes.

