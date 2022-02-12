Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $330.55 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) will report $330.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Talos Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $277.10 million and the highest is $384.00 million. Talos Energy posted sales of $175.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Talos Energy will report full year sales of $990.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $734.10 million to $1.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Talos Energy.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Talos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Talos Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.79.

Shares of NYSE TALO opened at $12.80 on Friday. Talos Energy has a twelve month low of $8.57 and a twelve month high of $18.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.36.

In other Talos Energy news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 51,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total transaction of $559,381.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy S. Duncan bought 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $343,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 6,784,531 shares of company stock worth $63,581,038 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Talos Energy by 159.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Talos Energy by 20.5% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Talos Energy by 43.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Talos Energy by 2,305.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,787 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Talos Energy by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Talos Energy (TALO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.