Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.350-$6.550 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $98 billion-$102 billion.Pfizer also updated its FY22 guidance to $6.35-$6.55 EPS.

PFE has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded Pfizer from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays set a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.74.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $50.78. The company had a trading volume of 34,963,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,715,461. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.27. The firm has a market cap of $285.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The business’s revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,894,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,875,532,000 after buying an additional 1,582,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 17,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

