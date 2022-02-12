Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January (BATS:DBJA) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Shares of Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January (BATS:DBJA) were down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $26.86 and last traded at $26.86. Approximately 757 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $27.21.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DBJA. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $412,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 43,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 16,886 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,193,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter.

