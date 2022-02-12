Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSLU) Trading Down 1.5%

Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSLU)’s stock price traded down 1.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $26.29 and last traded at $26.31. 606 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 3,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.70.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.13.

Get Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF stock. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSLU) by 52.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,303 shares during the period. Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF makes up about 1.3% of Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. owned approximately 37.43% of Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF worth $4,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.