FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF (BATS:IGLD) Trading 0.9% Higher

FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF (BATS:IGLD)’s stock price traded up 0.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.54 and last traded at $20.47. 22,825 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $20.29.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.13.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.