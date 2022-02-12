FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) Stock Price Down 3.9%

FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI)’s stock price traded down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.39 and last traded at $4.44. 190,100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 744,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.62.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered FG New America Acquisition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.58.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.17.

FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $91.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.66 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FG New America Acquisition Corp. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPFI. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,150,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,021,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition by 158.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 27,621 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in FG New America Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. 6.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FG New America Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:OPFI)

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

