Novo Integrated Sciences (NASDAQ:NVOS) Trading Down 3%

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS)’s share price was down 3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.28 and last traded at $1.30. Approximately 8,338 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 33,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.34.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.30 million and a PE ratio of -5.65.

Get Novo Integrated Sciences alerts:

Novo Integrated Sciences (NASDAQ:NVOS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.69 million during the quarter. Novo Integrated Sciences had a negative return on equity of 13.07% and a negative net margin of 53.32%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novo Integrated Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Novo Integrated Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Novo Integrated Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Novo Integrated Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Novo Integrated Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $288,000. Institutional investors own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Novo Integrated Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVOS)

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc engages in the provision of medical services. The firm offers specialized physiotherapy, chiropractic care, occupational therapy, eldercare, laser therapeutics, massage therapy, acupuncture, chiropodist, neurological functions, kinesiology and dental services. Its multi-disciplinary healthcare services and protocols are directed at assessment, treatment, management, rehabilitation, and prevention through its clinics, affiliate clinics, retirement homes, and long-term facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Integrated Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Integrated Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.