Gartner (NYSE:IT) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Gartner (NYSE:IT) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of at least $6.74 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.12. The company issued revenue guidance of at least $5.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.29 billion.Gartner also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.740-$ EPS.

NYSE:IT traded down $2.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $288.75. 579,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,629. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $305.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $309.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Gartner has a fifty-two week low of $175.18 and a fifty-two week high of $368.99.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 96.53% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Gartner will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Gartner from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $336.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Gartner from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $347.80.

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.65, for a total transaction of $332,351.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.12, for a total value of $37,083.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,650 shares of company stock worth $2,749,728. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

