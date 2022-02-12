Celo Market Cap Hits $1.25 Billion (CELO)

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. One Celo coin can currently be bought for $3.06 or 0.00007236 BTC on major exchanges. Celo has a total market cap of $1.25 billion and $87.89 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Celo has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002366 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00044536 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,916.82 or 0.06896142 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,294.26 or 0.99994884 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00047018 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00049932 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00006268 BTC.

Celo launched on April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 407,486,151 coins. Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg . The official website for Celo is celo.org . Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

