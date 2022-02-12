Generation Hemp (OTCMKTS:GENH) Stock Price Up 6%

Shares of Generation Hemp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GENH) rose 6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.64 and last traded at $0.64. Approximately 250 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.70 and its 200 day moving average is $0.77.
Generation Hemp (OTCMKTS:GENH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter.
Generation Hemp, Inc operates as a hemp company. It engages in leases warehouse space to hemp seed growers. The company was founded on July 28, 2008 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Generation Hemp (GENH)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
- 3 Brawny International Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Generation Hemp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Hemp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.